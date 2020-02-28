Bengal prison inmates clash, jail official beaten up

Kolkata, March 3 (IANS) Two groups of inmates engaged in a violent clash in a West Bengal prison while a jail official got beaten up when he tried to separate them. officials said on Tuesday.

The clash began on Monday evening, with both groups throwing stones and vandalising the Baruipur correctional home (as jails are called in Bengal) in South 24 Parganas district, and it could be brought under control only early Tuesday.

The violence was apparently linked to some allegations against jail officials and sub-jailor Shyamal Bhattacharya was thrashed when he tried to restore peace. He has been hospitalised.

A large posse of police personnel finally managed to restore sanity early Tuesday after pacifying the two groups.

