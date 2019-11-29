Bengal rape-murder victims’ families hail Telangana Police

Kolkata, Dec 6 (IANS) The relatives of the Kamduni gang rape and murder victim in West Bengal on Friday hailed the Telangana Police for fatally shooting the accused in the Hyderabad gang rape and murder case, saying the “culprits’ deserved to die in this way.

“Police have shot dead in an encounter the culprits in the Hyderabad rape and murder case after they tried to escape during the reconstruction of the event. I totally support the encounter killing.. Because otherwise such incidents will go on increasing,” said the victim’s brother.

The victim’s mother said the police have done a “good job”.

“They have done a good job. They have done the right thing. I am happy. These people need to be killed like this. What a crime they committed. They are bandits, demons,” she said.

On June 7, 2013, the 20-year-old girl was brutally gang raped and murdered while she was returning home from college in Kamduni village of North 24 Parganas district.

The sister of the Panchasayar alleged gang rape victim also said the news has made her happy.

“They did not feel the pain of hanging or the horrors of the slow wait for the gallows or rotting as lifers. But they have got the ultimate punishment, which they deserved. The way they have killed the girl, their death has made us happy,” she said.

The inmate of a women’s home for the mentally ill was allegedly gang raped in the early hours of November 12 after being abducted from a road at Panchashayar in the city’s south-eastern fringes. The woman had fled from the centre by breaking a lock hours before the incident.

Two persons, including a minor, have been arrested for the crime.

On Friday, more than a week after brutal gang rape and murder of a young veterinarian in Hyderabad, police shot dead all the four accused in an alleged ‘encounter’ near Shadnagar town of Telangana’s Ranga Reddy district.

The accused were gunned down when they allegedly tried to snatch weapons from the police and escape. Police sources said they acted in self defence.

The incident occurred between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. at Chatanpally near Shadnagar town, about 50 km from Hyderabad.

–IANS

ssp/vd