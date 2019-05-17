Bengal records 78% polling in last phase

Kolkata, May 21 (IANS) The Election Commission on Monday said that an average of about 78.73 per cent votes were cast in the seventh and final phase of Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal across nine parliamentary constituencies on Sunday.

Basirhat recorded the highest voter turnout at 85.42 per cent, followed by Diamond Harbour (84.85 per cent), Jaynagar (82.26 per cent), Mathurapur (81.93 per cent), Barasat (81.19 per cent), Jadavpur (78.96 per cent), Dum Dum (76.88 per cent), Kolkata South (69.65 per cent) and Kolkata North (65.74 per cent), said an election official.

“Post poll scrutiny is on for most of the nine constituencies that voted on Sunday. Though the scrutiny exercise has been completed in one or two Lok Sabha seats, the reports are yet to be submitted,” the official said.

Amid post poll violence across different districts in West Bengal, the EC officals said local administrations have been asked to take requisite measures to arrest political clashes and actions are being taken as soon as such incidents are reported.

However, a BJP delegation comprising state leaders like Joy Prakash Majumder approached the Commission here alleging post poll violence in many areas across districts and demanded deployment of central forces till expiry of model code of conduct.

As many as 200 companies of Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPFs) will remain deployed in West Bengal till May 27 in a bid to curb any post-poll violence that might occur in the state, Central Police Observer Vivek Dubey said on Monday.

According to Dubey, Section 144 was invoked for an indefinite period in parts of Kankinara area under the Bhatpara Assembly constituency which was on the boil following violence and political clashes during by-elections on Sunday.

In Bhatpara, the BJP fielded Arjun Singh’s son Pawan Kumar Singh against Trinamool Congress candidate Madan Mitra, who is an accused in the Saradha and Narada scams.

Mitra on Monday lodged a complaint with the Chief Electoral Office, accusing Pawan Kumar Singh and his team of inciting violence in the area and demanded re-polls in five booths.

–IANS

bdc/arm