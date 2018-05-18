Bengal Safari welcomes newborn tiger cubs

Kolkata, May 19 (IANS) A Royal Bengal Tigress gave birth to three healthy cubs at Bengal Safari Park in the state’s Siliguri, an official said on Saturday.

“Shila, the Royal Bengal Tigress, gives birth to three cubs. The newborns are in good condition,” a forest official said.

Shila was the only female tiger in the Bengal Safari’s tiger enclosure.

Special care was taken by the authorities when the tigress was found pregnant, official said.

The birth of the cubs has increased, to six, the number of big cats in the Safari.

The 100 acres stretch is an abode for deer, rhinos, bears and others animals.

