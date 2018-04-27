Bengal seeks forces from four states for panchayat polls

Kolkata, April 28 (IANS) The West Bengal government has sought forces from Andhra Pradesh, Telengana, Odisha and Punjab for the May 14 panchayat election in the state, an official said on Saturday.

“We have written letters to the four states for four companies each of security personnel. We are waiting for their replies,” the official said.

The additional personnel were sought as a “back-up for the state forces, the official said, adding that their replies are expected within a couple of days.

The state will be able to deploy around 46,000 personnel of state police and 12,000 of the Kolkata Police and close to 2,000 personnel from departments like forests, excise and prison to man about 58,467 polling booths, the official said.

