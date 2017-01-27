Bengal to bring bill to prevent destruction of property

Kolkata, Jan 27 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said the state government will bring a bill in the assembly aiming to prevent destruction of public as well as private property.

“No one has the right to destroy public property. In the name of protest, agitators often set on fire public properties and destroy them. We will take a strong stand against such activities. Be it public or private, one cannot destroy the property.

“Those damaging public property will have to pay compensation. We will bring a bill for it soon,” she said.

Angry protesters in Bhangar, which has been on the boil following violent protests over “forcible land acquisition” for a power grid project, damaged government vehicles.

Without mentioning Bhangar violence, Banerjee said, “Do not pay heed to the misinformation and rumour-mongering of some political parties. Ignore and isolate the destructive elements, who are trying to disturb peace in the state.”

“There is room for talks. Do not take law to your own hands. Inform authorities. Government is there for you,” she added.

