Bengal to explore aid to MSMEs through SCBs: CM

Kolkata, Aug 20 (IANS) Acknowledging that MSMEs have limited access to bank credit, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said the state will explore the possibility of extending them financial help through state cooperative banks (SCBs).

“The problem of bank loan is a factor, which the micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSNEs) are facing. We have to strengthen state cooperative banks and see whether loans to the small-scale sector could be given through these SCBs,” she said at the State MSME Conclave.

She said that small industries and the unorganised sector were facing acute problems due to depressed market conditions after demonetisation and implementation of the Goods and Services Tax.

Describing small and medium industries as the employment generator, the Chief Minister highlighted the need for promoting women entrepreneurs in the state.

“We are number one in the country (in terms of MSMEs). We are able to manage unemployment problem in the state to some extent because these industries have been growing,” she said.

Banerjee also emphasised on synergy meetings at the district level to figure out the challenges that these small units face and asked officials to make regular “field visits”.

In order to boost exports, she said, the state will extend cooperation to market the products manufactured by these small units in overseas markets.

Tourism should also be a part of the MSME segment, she said.

