Bengal to give Rs 1000 to stranded migrant labourers from the state

Kolkata, April 18 (IANS) The West Bengal government will pay Rs 1,000 as pocket money to migrant labourers from the state who are stranded in other parts of the country due to the Covid -19 induced lockdown, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said.

“The other states are making arrangements for them. But they don’t have money. So, we have decided to give them Rs 1,000 each,” Banerjee said on Friday.

She said the money would be paid online or through the Paytm app.

She asked the district magistrates to do a background check for ascertaining that the beneficiaries are bonafide residents of Bengal.

