Bengal to issue notification to regulate direct selling

Kolkata, June 5 (IANS) West Bengal would shortly issue a notification to regulate the companies involved in direct selling of products in the state, as directed by the central government, state Consumer Affairs Minister Sadhan Pande said on Tuesday.

The minister said the department would add certain clauses to the organisations involved in direct selling after thoroughly studying their product base and the line of business.

“The Federation of Direct Selling Association (FDSA) had given a requisition tot he Government of India. The centre has asked the state governments to accept this by adding certain clauses that suit their economic policies,” Pande said on the sidelines of a conference organised by Ficci CASCADE (Committee Against Smuggling and Counterfeiting Activities Destroying the Economy) here.

“There are several companies who are interested in direct selling their products without spending on advertisements and publicity which would enable them to sell the product to the masses at an affordable cost. We have thoroughly studied the list of products provided by the companies and would issue a notification shortly,” he said.

The minister announced that certain definitive clauses would be added so that the consumers do not face any difficulty in buying these products.

“Earlier, direct selling was there but we did not have any regulations for the companies involved. Now that issue would be taken care of,” he added.

