Bengal transfers Purulia SP after another youth found hanging

Kolkata, June 2 (IANS) In the wake of murders of two youths in West Bengal’s Purulia district, the state government on Saturday ordered transfer of district’s Superintendent of Police (SP) Joy Biswas.

According to the notification, Biswas was transferred to the post of Commanding Officer of State Armed Police 9th Battalion and Akash Magharia was given charge as Purulia SP.

On Saturday morning, a 32-year-old youth was found hanging from a high-tension tower in Dabha village of West Bengal’s Purulia district, police said.

The state government’s move came hours after Biswas, at a press conference, claimed that preliminary investigation suggested it to be a case of suicide.

Claiming that the deceased was a prominent party worker, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused the ruling Trinamool Congress for his killing and sought a CBI probe into it. It also demanded imposition of President’s rule in the state.

Dulal Kumar’s death came close on the heels of the murder of a BJP worker Trilochan Mahato in the area.

The Trinamool has, however, denied its involvement in either incident. The state government has handed over the probe to the Criminal Investigation Department.

–IANS

bdc/qd/nir