Bengal verdict: BJP wins 13, Trinamool 15 seats

Kolkata, May 24 (IANS) West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress has won 15 Lok Sabha constituencies and is leading in seven while the BJP has bagged 13 seats and is leading in five. The Congress is leading in two Lok Sabha seats.

Babul Supriyo of the Bharatiya Janata Party defeated his nearest rival Trinamol Congress’ Moon Moon Sen by 1,97,637 votes in Asansol.

Trinamool’s veteran and state minister Subrata Mukherjee lost to BJP’s Subhas Sarkar in Bankura constituency.

S.S. Alhuwalia of the BJP defeated Trinamool Congress’ Mamtaz Sanghamita by 2,439 votes in Burwan-Durgapur.

Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee’s nephew and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee is leading by over 3,20,678 votes over BHP’s Nilanjan Roy

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan is leading in Baharampur by 79,694 votes over his nearest Trinamool candidate Apurba Sarkar

Trinamool’s veteran Sisir Adhikari retained the Kanthi seat by margin of 1,11,668 votes defeating BJP’s Debasis Samanta.

Kolkata South’s Trinamool nominee Mala Roy won by 1,55,192 votes, defeating Chandra Kumar Bose of BJP, Deepak Adhikari (Dev) of Trinamool Congress defeated BJP’s Bharati Ghosh by 10,79,973 votes in Ghatal. Rose Valley chit fund scam accused and Trinamool MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay retained Kolkata North seat by a margin of 1,27,095 votes defeating BJP’s Rahul Sinha

In Barrackpore, BJP’s Arjun Singh was leading by 14,857 votes over Trinamool’s outgoing MP Dinesh Trivedi.

Trinamool’s Nusrat Jahan Ruhi is leading over BJP’s Sayantan Basu by 3,50,369 votes in Basirhat.

Birbhum’s Trinamool MP and Bengali actress Satabdi Roy won by 88,924 votes, defeating BJP’s Dudh Kumar Mondal.

BJP’s Sukanta Majumdar defeated Balurghat’s Trinamool MP Arpita Ghosh by a margin of 33,293 votes.

Soumitra Khan of the BJP defeated Trinamool Congress’ Shamyal Santra by 78,047 votes in Bishnupur.

Trinamool’s MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar retained her Barasat seat by over a margin of 1,09,983 votes defeating BJP’s Mrinal Kanti Debnath.

Sougata Roy of Trinamool Congress defeated BJP’s Shamik Bhattacharya 53,002 votes in Dumdum. Locket Chatterjee of the BJP defeated Trinamool Congress’ Ratna De Nag by 73,362 votes in Hooghly.

