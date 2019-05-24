Bengal witnesses violence post result declaration

Kolkata, May 24 (IANS) Clashes between activists of the ruling Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party and other incidents of violence were reported from Bankura, Cooch Behar and other districts in West Bengal, police said on Friday.

“On Friday, some BJP workers attacked Trinamool Congress block president Kalipada Roy’s residence due to which stone-pelting took place between both parties,” an officer of Bankura’s Saltora police station said.

He said that the condition of a BJP worker who received a head injury is now stable.

Meanwhile, incidents of vandalisation of houses and capturing of party offices were reported in Coochbehar’s Toofanganj and Mathabahanga. Trinamool workers blamed the BJP, which denied any responsibility.

“Sporadic incidents have been reported after the declaration of results but nothing major occurred,” an officer said.

Similar incidents were reported from other places like Jhargram, Titagarh and Saithia.

–IANS

