Bengal woman arrested for kidney smuggling

Kolkata, Sep 30 (IANS) A woman was arrested by Uttarakhand Police from West Bengal’s Howrah district for allegedly being associated with an inter-state kidney smuggling racket, police said on Sunday.

Chandana Guria, a resident of Jagacha in Howrah, was arrested on Saturday night from her health clinic during a joint operation by the Uttarakhand Police and Howrah city police.

“This woman was involved in kidney smuggling. A number of senior doctors were also involved in the illegal racket. They used to sell each kidney for Rs 40-45 lakh across the country for transplantation,” an officer from Uttarakhand Police said.

“We have been trying to trace this woman for more than two months since some members of the racket were arrested in Uttarakhand. According to our estimate, the racket was involved in illegal selling of around 70 kidneys,” he said.

Guria was taken to Uttarakhand in five days’ transit remand.

