Bengali actor falls off apartment, condition stable

Kolkata, July 1 (IANS) Veteran Bengali actor Chinmoy Roy, who had fallen off the fifth floor of his apartment on Saturday evening, was “stable neurologically”, a hospital spokesperson said on Sunday.

The 77-year-old actor suffered injuries on his head, arms, leg and other parts of the body, his son Sankha said, adding the actor was found lying on the ground floor of the building in south Kolkata by neighbours.

He was admitted to Rabindranath Tagore International Institute of Cardiac Sciences.

“He is in critical care unit. He has upper limb and femur fracture. Vertebral injury is not ruled out. He is stable neurologically. He is not on ventilator,” a hospital spokesperson said.

“He allegedly fell from the fifth floor of a building, circumstances of which are under investigation by the concerned authorities. Though he is conscious and alert, he is being treated for other critical injuries,” he added.

The veteran actor had acted in classics like “Charmurti”, “Basanta Bilap” and “Nanigopaler Biye”.

–IANS

