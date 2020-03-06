Bengali man booked for obscene distortion of Rabindra Sangeet

Kolkata, March 10 (IANS) A police complaint was lodged here on Tuesday against a Delhi-based man Roddur Roy, whose distorted singing of Rabindra Sangeet by including cuss words in the lyrics has created a storm in the Bengali society, with many blaming him for the recent shameful happenings in some educational institutions.

The written complaint was filed by a teachers’ body Sikkhak Aikya Mukta Mancha at Beliaghata police station in north east Kolkata.

The complaint said the evergreen songs composed by Rabindranath Tagore – the first non-European Nobel laureate – were being distorted by Roy who was incorporating obscene words in the lyrics.

“It is against the culture and traditions of Bengal,” the complaint said.

It also claimed that after the recent incident during Basantotsav festival at Rabindra Bharati University – where some young women studying in college wrote obscene words using Roy’s distorted RabindraASangeet lyrics on their upper back – he had come up with statements on the social media making objectionable comments and using words which are offensive.

Roy has become a much discussed man in Bengal after the Rabindra Bharati University incident. Many netizens have demanded strong action against him.

A representative of the teacher’s body said identical complaints will be filed in police stations in every Bengal district.

“Over the past few months, Roddur Roy is besmirching Bengal’s culture and traditions through his songs and poems, and Adistorting the songs of Rabindranath and Nazrul islam in the name of modernisation.

“It has maligned Bengal before the world. A direct fallout has been the incidents at Rabindra Bharsati university and a school in Malda. We are terrified. Steps must be taken against him immediately,” said the representative.

There was a furore after photos of the Rabindra Bharati incident went viral.

The university authorities filed a police complaint, following which the women apologised..

Close on the heels of theARabindraABharatiAscandal, a video clip of four class XI students of Barlow Girls High School in Malda districtAmaking vulgar gestures while singing a lewd parody of the Rabindranath Tagore’s composition surfaced on social media after one of the girls captured it on her mobile.

The four girls later gave an undertaking and apologised for their conduct, promising to never repeat such offence.

–IANS

ssp/sdr/