Bengal’s coastal security review seeks expeditious implementation of schemes

Kolkata, April 24 (IANS) Expeditious implementation of coastal security schemes, such as coastal mapping and monitoring of fish landing points in West Bengal, were discussed at a high-level review meeting here on Tuesday, an official statement said.

The Apex Level Coastal Security Review Meeting also deliberated on various aspects like setting up a Common Communication Network, distribution of biometric identity cards, colour coding of boats, monitoring of fish landing points and crossing of International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) by fishermen.

Various action points of the National Committee for Strengthening Maritime and Coastal Security (NCSMCS) towards augmentation of Coastal Security were reviewed at the meeting co-chaired by state Chief Secretary Malay Kumar De and Eastern Naval Command chief, Vice Admiral Karambir Singh.

Since 2008, coastal and maritime security in the state has been strengthened substantially through implementation of various technical, organisational and procedural initiatives, by all maritime security agencies.

Coastal Security Exercise (CSE) is conducted twice a year wherein all stake holders actively participate, a Defence Ministry media release said.

The previous CSE was conducted in November 17, with the next planned post the state’s panchayat elections.

