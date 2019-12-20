Bengalureans start for work earlier than Delhites, Punekars: Ola

New Delhi, Dec 27 (IANS) Bengalureans, on an average, left for work earlier than the rest of India, at 9:30 am, followed by Punekars and Delhites, who headed out at 9:41 am and 9:42 am, respectively, Indian cab hailing major Ola announced on Friday in its year-end report.

According to the “Ola HyperDrive 2019” report, the total distance covered in 2019 on the ride sharing platform was 6 billion kilometre, which is more than a kilometre for every person in Asia.

With 1.06 billion km, Delhi was the top market for Ola in 2019. Ola Auto and Ola Bike contributed a total of 46 million km and 33 million km, respectively to the total distance covered this year.

The national capital clocked 924 million km between 6 am to 10 pm followed by Bengaluru that clocked 821 million km.

“We served over 6 billion km this year through Ola’s various mobility offerings, touching the lives of hundreds of millions of consumers. Shared mobility has expanded beyond Tier I cities, making deeper inroads into the hinterlands of the country,” an Ola spokesperson said in a statement.

Hyderabad clocked the highest average speed of 24.8 kmph, followed by Delhi (23.5 kmph), Chennai (23.1 kmph), Mumbai (22.7 kmph), Pune (22.6 kmph), Bengaluru (21.2 kmph) and Kolkata (19.4 kmph).

According to the company, Ola share rides kept 1.4 million cars off the road in 2019.

Ola Outstation covered 366 million km across 10,000 destinations in India whereas Ola Bike covered a total of 166 million km. Ola Autos on the other hand covered 1,200 million km.

“While 4-wheelers remained a preferred mode of commute for longer routes, Ola Auto and Ola Bike are steadily becoming synonymous with first and last-mile connectivity in over 250 cities and towns. We also celebrate our 2 million+ driver-partners by recognising their service as entrepreneurs, as well as their commitment to serve the mobility needs of citizens at all times,” the spokesperson added.

–IANS

ksc/adr/