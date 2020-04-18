Bengaluru civic body helps stranded people amid lockdown

Bengaluru, April 18 (IANS) The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has shifted some stranded people to shelter homes amid the lockdown, an official said on Saturday.

“Stranded migrants were identified by the BBMP and shifted to shelter homes in various zones,” tweeted BBMP Solid Waste Management Special Commissioner Randeep Dev.

Stranded people were picked from Bannerghatta Road, Koramangala, Madiwala and Bidadi areas of Bengaluru.

“At shelters, they are provided food, health checkup and personal hygiene needs,” Dev said.

In one of the pictures Dev shared, three girls from northeastern India could be seen helped with hand sanitizers by staff of a green vehicle. The girls wearing face masks and gloves were lugging heavy bags.

