Bengaluru cops learn Zumba to beat stress, Netizens amused

New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) A hilarious video of police personnel from Bengaluru’s northeast division grooving to Samba beats during a Zumba training programme has gone viral, leaving the Twitterati amused.

The Bangalore City Police shared the video with the caption, “Rhythmic stress buster — Zumba program for Police personnel of North-East Division.”

The video features 750 police personnel enjoying the fat burning and super challenging workout. As the department seeks to use Zumba as a relaxation technique for police personnel, around 30 teams of 25 members each participated in the programme.

As the post went viral, Twitterati flooded social media with their reactions. A user wrote, “This should happen across country amazing initiative.”

Another wrote, “Fantastic! It’s important to keep healthy the Body Mind & Soul of our Police, given the stressful nature of duties they perform. Very good.”

“Great initiative. Only question is can police personnel dance while in uniform,” asked one user.

Another post read, “Excellent initiative taken by dept for the staff. Leading a stressful life, the cops badly need such stuff to live some cheerful moments at least twice a month.”

