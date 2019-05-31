Bengaluru FC to start football school in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, June 3 (IANS) Indian Super League (ISL) champions Bengaluru FC has said its latest BFC football schools centre will soon be functional at the Adani Shantigram Football Ground, here. It will be the first BFC football school outside Karnataka.

It has 14 centres in Bengaluru and the number is set to rise to 35 after a recent tie-up with Sporthood.

“We’re proud to announce our first centre outside Karnataka. During the summer camp earlier this year, we had classes in Mangalore. The move to Gujarat highlights another step towards harnessing the talent from outside Karnataka. We hope to identify children with potential and add them to our academy through BFC schools,” said Naushad Moosa, club’s Head of Youth Development, on Monday.

Hailing the move, Ranjeev Mahindru, CEO (Gujarat region), Adani Township & Real Estate Company, said, “Exposure to latest training and mentorship could be a defining development for aspiring footballers in Ahmedabad and neighbouring areas.”

Beginning June 4, classes will be held on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays between 6 pm and 7 pm for children aged 5 to 16 years.

The programme will be conducted by licenced youth coaches of the club, who will monitor progress of players, while also following the technical curriculum provided by the club’s head of youth development.

