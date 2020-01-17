Bengaluru ODI: Australia opt to bat vs India

Bengaluru, Jan 19 (IANS) Australia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to bat against India in the third and final ODI of the rubber at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, here on Sunday.

Speaking at the toss, Finch said: “Looks like a good wicket. If we had gone into the back overs three down, we could have chased it down. Josh Hazlewood in for Kane Richardson.”

On the other hand, Indian skipper Virat Kohli expressed: “It’s a dry pitch, and it’s always been a difficult pitch to defend on. There might also be some dew later on. The execution of yorkers was excellent. Same team, no changes.”

Playing XI:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (Captain), Shreyas Iyer, Lokesh Rahul(w), Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (Captain), Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wicket-keeper), Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa

