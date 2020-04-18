Bengaluru police arrest 1, seize 2K tetra packs of liquor

Bengaluru, April 18 (IANS) One person was arrested and 2,000 liquor tetra packs were seized from his possession for illegally selling them amid the Covid-19 induced lockdown, an official said on Saturday.

“Raju, 32, hoarded the liquor packs and was selling them to people through his network via phone calls to known persons by word of mouth publicity,” Central Crime Branch (CCB) Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kuldeep Jain, told IANS.

The illegal liquor sale occurred within the Rammurthy Nagar station limits.

Raju was arrested under Excise Act 32 and 34 for selling those tetra packs which come in smaller quantities such as 90 ml, Jain said.

Acting on a tip-off, the police raided Raju’s home and seized the illegal liquor stock.

“Seized more than 2,000 liquor tetra packs being sold illegally,” tweeted CCB Joint Commissioner Sandeep Patil.

–IANS

