Bengaluru Police bust prostitution racket

Bengaluru, Feb 20 (IANS) The Crime Branch of city police on Thursday busted a prostitution racket operating from an OYO service apartment, a police officer said.

“A prostitution racket was being run from the Kings Suites service apartment tied up with OYO. We have raided the place and arrested two pimps and rescued two women,” Crime Branch DCP Kuldeep Jain told IANS.

Jain said the rescued women have been shifted to a care home in the city.

Though the police were looking to rescue four women, only two were found while the other two are absconding.

The two pimps, Sudeep and Sanjay aged around 30 years, have been arrested, Jain said.

Both Sudeep and Sanjay do not hail from Karnataka. One of them is from Delhi.

“We have arrested them under IPC Section 370 for immoral trafficking. A local court has remanded the duo to judicial custody,” said Jain.

The Crime Branch has seized and locked the service apartment.

Considering that a similar case surfaced involving the hospitality startup earlier in another part of the city, Jain is planning to summon OYO officials next week.

“One month back, we had raided a place in Banaswadi with OYO branding. We are also summoning them for investigation and looking forward how to tackle such cases,” said Jain.

