Bengaluru’s Argenil collaborates with Apache Indian, Yatez

New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS) Argenil, an electronic music duo from Bengaluru, have collaborated with reggae legend Apache Indian, UK-based rapper Yatez, upcoming American rapper Eddie and New Delhi-based Hindustani singer Deveshi Sahgal for their debut EP.

Argenil, comprising producer/percussionist Rohit Gandhi and guitarist/DJ Anil Prasad, is known for fusing Indian instruments and music with EDM to create a self-composed genre they call ‘Hindustani Trap’.

Their five-track EP is titled “She Did It”, and they have used nadaswaram, violins, flutes, tabla, ravanhattha and thavil to cover everything from reggae to trap to dubstep to folk to hip-hop.

“The concept of this EP is essentially personal growth and strength. Like everyone, we have been through tough times and have always been resilient and risen back up. In many ways, it’s a snapshot of finding yourself and never giving in,” the Argenil team said in a statement.

Apache Indian, whose real name is Steven Kapur, said: “Hearing Argenil has made me excited for new music again! And after watching them perform, I was totally blown away, fusing elements of trap, Indian sounds, live music and a DJ. I think they have a lot of potential and have massive global appeal.”

Yatez said he had a lot of fun working with Argenil and experimenting with a genre which was new for him.

Argenil have been signed to US-based music management firm Sunset Entertainment who have worked with Troyboi, Craig David, Ashanti, Jamie Foxx, Timbaland, Shakira, Jason Derulo, Keri Hilson, Pussycat Dolls, P Diddy, Nelly Furtado and the like.

