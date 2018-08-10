Benicio Del Toro joins ‘White Lies’

Los Angeles, Aug 14 (IANS) Actor Benicio Del Toro is set to star in Oliver Stones drama “White Lies”.

According to variety.com, Stone will direct from his own script in a project that is a departure from his previous work, offering an intimate exploration of family, loss and love.

In a story covering three generations, Del Toro will portray a child of divorce now repeating his parents’ mistakes in his own marriage and with his troubled son. Feeling trapped, he embarks on a lust-filled journey to free himself, but only becomes more lost. When he meets a woman whose life is the opposite of his own, he begins a journey of rediscovery.

It is the second time that Del Toro and Stone have worked together. They also collaborated on 2012 “Savages”.

Del Toro won the Academy Award for best supporting actor for 2000’s “Traffic” and was nominated in the same category for “21 Grams”. He most recently appeared in “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Sicario: Day of the Soldado”.

–IANS

sug/rb/mr