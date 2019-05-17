Benny Dayal, Clean Bandit perform in Mumbai

Mumbai, May 17 (IANS) Singer Benny Dayal and Grammy Award winning British band Clean Bandit performed in the city.

They came together for the third edition of Tuborg Open, a global music project which uses music as a platform to encourage people to be ‘open for fun’ by pushing the boundaries of what they know and like.

The band is made up of Grace Chatto and brothers Luke and Jack Patterson, and have worked with artistes such as Demi Lovato and Sean Paul on their hit tracks “Solo” and “Rockabye”.

Clean Bandit and Benny made an appearance at a launch party in Mumbai on Thursday at The St. Regis.

Chatto said in a statement: “We’re excited to collaborate with Benny Dayal on the Tuborg Open project and to learn more about the people and places that inspire his music.

“Our brief India trip was just a sneak-peak of that. We had a great time interacting with fans in Mumbai and are really looking forward to seeing what we can create with Benny in the coming weeks.”

During their India visit, Benny immersed the band members in Mumbaia¿s local culture to give them a better understanding of the influences and styles that make music in India.

Benny is now looking forward to create a collaborative track with them.

–IANS

rb/prs