BenQ launches TK800 4K HDR high-brightness projector

New Delhi, May 10 (IANS) Taiwanese electronics giant BenQ on Thursday launched the Home Entertainment TK800 Digital Light Processing (DLP) projector for 4K big-screen experience.

Priced at Rs 1.99 lakh, the HDR10-enabled TK800 DLP Projector is designed for brighter viewing spaces and is now available at retail stores in India.

“TK800 is perfect to let people enjoy the world’s greatest sporting events — IPL and upcoming FIFA World Cup — at the comfort of a living room. With TK800, BenQ is bringing true 4K visuals with HDR, high brightness and vivid colour for and immersive experience,” Rajeev Singh, Managing Director of BenQ India, said in a statement.

The projector offers dedicated football and sport audio-visual modes. Football Mode preserves natural skin tones while intensifying green grass, simultaneously clarifying the announcer’s commentary among the cheering crowd of an open-air stadium.

Sport Mode prioritises clear acoustical quality for the announcer’s voice and details such as squeaking sneakers, referee whistles and ice scraping under skates.

TK800 comes with an industry-leading lamp life of upto 15,000 hours which is the first time ever in any Home entertainment Projector, the company claimed.

It also has the newly-upgraded CinemaMaster Audio+ 2 sound system.

