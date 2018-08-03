BenQ’s 4K UHD eye care monitor now in India

New Delhi, Aug 9 (IANS) Taiwanese electronics giant BenQ on Thursday launched “EL2870U” — the first 4K UHD monitor which is especially designed for eye care.

The monitor is available for Rs 35,000 on Amazon India.

BenQ “EL2870U” eye care monitor features High Dynamic Range (HDR) technology to increase the overall dynamic range between true black and bright white to duplicate what users’ eyes see in the natural world.

“We at BenQ bring the most innovative, latest technology to our customers without compromising on the quality. ‘EL2870U’ has all the features, accuracy, performance and usability offering extremely vibrant and realistic images,” Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ, said in a statement.

“We are delighted to introduce ‘EL2870U’, the first 4K UHD monitor that will cater to the wider audience base in India,” Singh added.

The device has fast 1ms Gray-To-Gray (GTG) response time, which ensures a much more responsive and fluent in-game experience than a traditional 4K television.

