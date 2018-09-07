Benson calls rumoured girlfriend Delevingne ‘mine’

Los Angeles, Sep 12 (IANS) Actress Ashley Benson confirmed her relationship status with model-actress Cara Delevingne by calling her “mine” on the photo-sharing site Instagram.

Nearly a month after the two were spotted kissing in mid-August, the “Pretty Little Liars” alum left a flirtatious comment on the model’s Instagram account.

On Monday, Benson wrote “mine” in the comments section under Delevingne’s latest Instagram photograph of herself, reports people.com.

Additionally, the actress commented: “I can see your” with three sushi emojis and also commented again with the poop emoji.

In the photograph, Delevingne looks away from the camera as she grasps the bottom of her gold bedazzled mini dress, which has sheer mesh panels throughout.

Benson was first photographed kissing Delevingne on August 14 after they landed at London’s Heathrow airport. While waiting for a taxi, they were spotted kissing multiple times, and Delevingne had her arm wrapped around Benson.

