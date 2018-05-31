Bentley’s new Bentayga V8 SUV launched in India

New Delhi, June 7 (IANS) Super luxury cars retailer Exclusive Motors, the official Bentley Motors partner in India, on Thursday announced the launch of all new Bentley Bentayga V8 SUV.

The SUV has a starting price of Rs 3.78 crore (ex-showroom – Mumbai) for a standard model, subject to exchange rate fluctuations and options.

According to the company, the latest Bentayga model is powered by a new-generation 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine.

Subsequently, the SUV can accelerated from 0 to 100 km per hour in 4.5 seconds and has a top speed of 290 km per hour.

–IANS

rv/vd