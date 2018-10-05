Benzema, Bale, Aguero, Cavani, Alisson first nominees for Balon d’Or

Paris, Oct 8 (IANS) Real Madrid pair, French striker Karim Benzema and Welsh winger Gareth Bale, Manchester City’s Argentine goalscorer Sergio Aguero, Uruguay’s forward Edinson Cavani and Brazil’s Liverpool shotstopper Alisson Becker were the first five names of 30 candidates nominated by “France Football” magazine on Monday for the prestigious Ballon d’Or awards.

Throughout the day, the online edition of the magazine will progressively unveil the remaining 25 candidates for the prize, currently held by Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, reports Efe news.

The winner of the award will be announced at a ceremony on December 3.

Gareth Bale makes the list after missing out last ear following a season plagued by injury, while Benzema was voted the 25th best player last year.

City’s record goalscorer, Sergio Aguero, and Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson, who joined from Serie A side Roma during the offseason, did not make the list last year.

Paris Saint-Germain’s 31-year-old Uruguayan forward Edinson Cavani will be hoping to crack the top 10 this year.

–IANS

kk/mr