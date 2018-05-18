Berlin celebrates cultural diversity with carnival

Berlin, May 21 (IANS) Over 4,000 carnival actors in 68 groups have showcased the rich cultural diversity in Berlin with a street parade, drawing tens of thousands of spectators.

As the highlight of the 23rd Carnival of Cultures, the parade on Sunday featured music, street dances, circus, and costume presentation, performed not only by local clubs, but also local residents with immigration background representing various cultures in the world, Xinhua reported.

Among those featured in the street parade are Albanian, Bolivian, Brazilian, Chilean, Chinese, Korean, Japanese, Indian, and Senegalese cultures.

Carnival actors, dressed in ethnic costumes, put on musical and dance performances to the tune of upbeat music, attracting swarms of spectators to follow them.

According to the organiser, the Carnival of Cultures is “a joyful statement for an open and intercultural society”. For more than 20 years, it has mirrored the diversity of Berlin like no other event.

–IANS

pgh/