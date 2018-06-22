BEST connects Mumbai Metro with BKC hub

Mumbai, June 26 (IANS) In a major initiative, the BEST public transport has launched new bus services connecting Mumbai Metro One’s WEH station with the business hub of Bandra Kurla Complex, an official said here on Tuesday.

The new air-conditioned bus service between Western Express Highway station and BKC offer point-to-point connectivity to and fro, as an improvement in the last mile connectivity.

The new feeder route of BEST which started from Monday with 40-minutes intervals, will ensure smooth commuter movement from the Reliance Infra’s Mumbai Metro One stations to various commercial complexes in the city.

It ensures that once a commuter steps out of a Metro train, he or she can board an AC bus to reach the bustling commercial centres in the BKC area conveniently and return between 8 a.m.- 5.20 p.m. daily, with the BEST buses making 23 round trips.

The BEST No. 16 will connect key junctions like domestic airport, Vakola Police Station, Kala Nagar and offers pickup-drop at commercial important points like Family Court, RBI, IT Building, ICICI Bank, Diamond Bourse, CitiBank and BKC Telephone Exchange, the termination point.

This service is expected to motivate more commuters give up their own cars and adopt a comfortable travel by public transport, besides affording a cost-effective option of between Rs 21 to Rs 53, compared to private taxi services, the official said.

Since the WEH Metro station attracts average 23,500 commuters daily, the company is promoting the BEST services in a big way on traditional and social media platforms.

