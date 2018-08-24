Bethenny Frankel finds it ‘hard to breathe’ after beau’s death

Los Angeles, Aug 28 (IANS) The sudden death of beau Dennis Shields left TV personality Bethenny Frankel in shock.

Frankel took to Twitter on Monday to mourn the death of Shields, reports pagesix.com.

She tweeted: “It’s hard to breathe.I appreciate you giving me the space and support to try to do so. It’s excruciating. Sudden death is no closure and constant.

“Our relationship is current, so it’s painfully raw. Trying to stay healthy and move through it with tears and close friends.”

Shields was found dead in his Trump Tower apartment earlier this month of a suspected OxyContin overdose. He was 51.

Frankel also thanked followers for supporting her emotionally during this hard phase.

Frankel and Shields began dating in 2016.

