Betis battles Athletic to 2-2 draw in La Liga

Sevilla (Spain), Sep 24 (IANS) Real Betis salvaged a point in a home Spanish La Liga football game against Athletic Club, fighting their way back from a 0-2 deficit to a 2-2 draw.

The visitors performed well during the first 45 minutes of play, both in terms of tactical deployment as well as effectiveness against their rivals, but after the break they saw their early lead whittled down and had to settle for the draw, their chances for the win severely affected by the expulsion — on two yellow cards — of Markel Susaeta in the 45th minute on Sunday, reports Efe.

Iñaki Williams got the visitors on the board first just 7 minutes into play, tapping in the ball after a shot was deflected by Betis goaltender Pau Lopez.

In the 18th minute, Raul Garcia made it 0-2 and it looked like Athletic was firmly in control, although Susaeta garnered his first yellow card in the 38th minute and his second seven minutes later and left the pitch for the duration.

In the second half, coach Eduardo Berizzo used Raul Garcia to fill the gaps on the right left by Susaeta’s departure, but Betis had come out with renewed drive and in the 51st minute Marc Bartra blasted a powerful shot into the net to make it 1-2.

And it was Canales who tied things up in the 68th minute, with Betis searching assiduously for a third tally until the closing whistle cut short the effort.

The match was played in the Benito Villamarin stadium before some 51,000 fans.

