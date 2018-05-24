Betrayed voters waiting to bid good-bye to BJP in state, centre: Pilot

Jaipur, May 26 (IANS) Anarchy has been ruling the roost in Rajasthan as well as India under the ruling BJP and the betrayed voters are eagerly counting the days for bidding good bye to it, Congress’ Rajasthan unit President Sachin Pilot said on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference called by the Congress to observe “Betrayal Day” as the Narendra Modi-led Central government celebrated the completion of its four years, he said that since last 13 days, there has been a continuous rise in fuel prices but the government has not made any declaration which can help people feel comfortable.

“Congress is marking ‘Betrayal Day’ to ensure the government becomes answerable to people’s plight,” he added.

Claiming all the government’s much touted schemes have fallen flat while unemployment has increased in the country and the rural job scheme grounded, Pilot said that Panchayati Raj system’s working has been crippled.

“There has been no let up in farmers’ suicide in the state but the government has not expressed any condolence in any such case,” he said.

Alleging the state Vasundhara Raje government’s projects have been outsourced to Central government which proves how it has lost its credibility, Pilot asked how in such a case, can people put their trust in its working.

Also addressing the press meet, Congress General Secretary and state in charge Avinash Pandey said that farmers across the state have fallen under vicious cycle of debt and hence are committing suicides, while the benefits of schemes such as Pradhan Mantra Beema Yojana are being reaped more by insurance companies.

He said that as Congress plays as a strong opposition, people of the state have put their trust in the party and will make it victorious in the next assembly elections.

–IANS

