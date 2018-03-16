Better late than never for Spain debutant Marcos Alonso

Madrid, March 21 (IANS) Chelsea left back Marcos Alonso comes from a footballing family which has seen both his father and grandfather (both also called Marcos) play international football for Spain. Now, aged 27, Marcos Alonso junior has finally received a call up into the Spain squad for the forthcoming friendly matches against Germany and Argentina.

It is a reward for two excellent seasons at Chelsea for a player who began his career in the Real Madrid youth system (where he coincided with Spain coach Julen Lopetegui), but has spent most of his career playing outside Spain with the Bolton Wanderers, Fiorentina and Chelsea, reports Xinhua news agency.

“I don’t know whether or not my call up is late or not, but the most important thing is that I am here now,” said the left-back at a press conference held at the Spain training ground, just outside of Madrid on Tuesday.

He explained that he only found out about his call up last Friday after being told by his Chelsea team-mates following a training session. “I am very happy and really looking forward to it,” he said.

“The call up is a surprise and reward for the last couple of seasons,” he said, before considering his chances to travel to this summer’s World Cup finals.

“I don’t see this as an examination, more of an opportunity. The coach knows me from my time with Madrid and I am sure he follows the performances of all Spanish players abroad. This is a chance to show what I can do, to adapt quickly to the way the team plays and hopefully I can play more,” said Alonso.

He also looked ahead to the last two friendly matches before Lopetegui names his squad for the World Cup finals.

“They are very important to prepare for what comes afterwards, we are playing the World Champions (Germany) and the runners up in 2014 (Argentina) and they are great games for anyone to play,” he said.

The defender was also asked about his clubmate Alvaro Morata, who was left out of the squad, despite scoring five goals in five international appearances in 2017.

“Alvaro wasn’t happy,” he admitted, “he has had a couple of difficult months with a back problem, but he is 100 per cent fit now and he scored the other day.

“I hope he can help Chelsea between now and the end of the season and I hope he is at the World Cup,” concluded Alonso.

–IANS

