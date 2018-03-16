Better to play your age on TV, says Vishal

New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) Vishal Malhotra essayed the role of a middle-aged man in the ‘Mauka Mauka’ cricket commercial, but he is not too keen on sporting the salt-and-pepper look for a TV show.

The actor has featured in films like “1920 London” and “Ragini MMS 2”, but he is best known for playing a Pakistani cricket fan in the ‘Mauka Mauka’ commercials.

After playing a middle-aged man in the advertisement, is the young actor open to doing more mature roles?

“It was an ad. Ad is a different thing. It was the journey of a man from being a teenager to a middle-aged man. Had it been directly about a middle-aged guy, I guess I wouldn’t have done it.

“But when you talk about TV, there is some hesitation to take up mature roles. It’s better to play your age group because of people’s mindset. The last project of an actor is considered (for the next)…the look, the character, it stays for some time,” Vishal told IANS.

He is now seen as a suave businessman on the Sony Entertainment Television show “Yeh Pyaar Nahi Toh Kya Hai”.

“I am acting as the elder brother of Anushka Reddy (Palak Jain). He is one of the most richest guys. If my onscreen father is Dhirubhai Ambani, then my character is Mukesh Ambani,” he said.

Vishal said his character is a powerful one who “screws up” a lot.

“He gets into problems and to get out of them, he uses power. At the back of his mind, he knows that no one can hurt him. He is in his own world and is the boss. He has grey shades,” he said.

He also joked that his character is always suited up and probably sleeps in suits as well. “Even when he goes to the washroom, he needs a waistcoat with him,” quipped the actor.

Going by his sense of humour, is he interested in doing comedy?

“I love doing comedy. It is totally about timing. Scripted is different… you know the base but timing is what makes it funny. Making people laugh is the most difficult thing to do. When you have to do emotional scenes, you just have to use some glycerin and show some attitude. That everyone does,” he said.

But comedy isn’t very easy.

“I did ‘TV, Biwi aur Main’ (comedy show), but it couldn’t work on a large scale. A sitcom was also about to go on air with me as the lead, but last minute it got scrapped,” said Vishal.

–IANS

