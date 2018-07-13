‘Beyhadh’ child actor Rakshit enters ‘Mere Sai’

Mumbai, July 18 (IANS) Actor Rakshit Wahi, who featured in “Beyhadh”, will play the grown-up version of Tatya in the show “Mere Sai”.

In the upcoming track of “Mere Sai”, viewers will get to see the mother-son relationship between Baija and Tatya.

“When I was a part of ‘Beyhadh’, my appearance was different from my present look. The television audience showered me with love and affection when I was a part of ‘Beyhadh’. I am hopeful that they will like my performance as Tatya in ‘Mere Sai’ as well,” Rakshit said in a statement.

“Mere Sai” is aired on Sony Entertainment Television.

