Beyonce, Jay-Z release first music video from joint album

London, June 17 (IANS) Singers and couple Beyonce and Jay-Z have released a music video from their first joint album titled “Everything is Love”, songs from which they have unleashed for fans in one go as a surprise.

Beyonce and Jay-Z announced their album at their concert here and also debuted their video. The musicians dropped the new LP on Tidal, music streaming service on Saturday night, reports eonline.com.

Touted as the first full-length release by the couple, the album shows the couple singing and rapping in nine songs.

The track’s titles are “Summer”, “Apeshit”, “Boss”, “Heard about us”, “Nice”, “713”, “Friends”, “Black effect” and “Lovehappy”.

They have collaborated on other songs in the past, but never on a full album.

Earlier, Jay-Z had said they used their “art almost like a therapy session” when they had marital problems, which resulted in Beyonce’s “Lemonade” LP and his “4:44” album.

–IANS

ks/rb/mr