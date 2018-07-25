Beyonce shares her twins’ new photo

Los Angeles, July 27 (IANS) Singer Beyonce Knowles, who never disclosed much of her private life’s details in public, has shared few pictures from her family vacation in Europe.

The “Dangerously in love” fame singer on Thursday took to her Twitter account and tweeted a photo of her twins.

Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z welcomed their twins in June last year, and since then Beyonce has hardly shared her children photographs.

In the photo, Beyonce is seen holding her 13-month-old twins Rumi and Sir in her lap during a family trip to Europe, reports people.com

In another photo, Jay-Z is pictured on the deck of their yacht holding onto Rumi’s hand. The child adorably was dressed in a little white tank top and a yellow ruffled skirt.

Beyonce also posed with the couple’s 6-year-old daughter Blue Ivy in a photo in which they wore similar pink dresses.

–IANS

