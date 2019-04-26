BFI to recommend Amit Panghal for Arjuna Award

New Delhi, April 30 (IANS) The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) will be recommending the name of Asian Games champion Amit Panghal for the prestigious Arjuna Award.

Ajay Singh, BFI president, confirmed this during an event held on Tuesday to felicitate the Indian boxers for their outstanding performance in the recently concluded Asian Boxing Championships in Bangkok. He, however, did not reveal the names of the other boxers who would be recommended for the Arjuna Award, the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award and the Dronacharya. “We will discuss other names and then will send our recommendations to the ministry of sports. However, one thing is certain that we will be recommending Amit Panghal for the Arjuna Award for the second time.”

Panghal, who had won the Asian Games gold medal last year, had defeated Korea’s Kim Inkyu Korea in a unanimous decision in the finals of the 52-kg weight category at the Asian Boxing championships, thereby claiming the top honours.

The 23-year-old, who was participating in his maiden international competition since moving up to 52kg from 49kg earlier this year, had come into the tournament on the back of a gold at the Strandja Memorial Tournament in February.

