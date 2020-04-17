Bhadohi with 57% Muslims readies for Ramzan, govt to ensure doorstep delivery, power supply

Bhadohi (Uttar Pradesh), April 17 (IANS) Bhadohi, a district with over 57 per cent Muslim population, is gearing up for Ramzan during lockdown. District magistrate Rajendra Prasad told IANS on Friday that the administration was making all necessary arrangements for the festive month that starts on April 25.

“We have spoken to the religious leaders in Bhadohi, Gopiganj and Aurai — the three areas that have a sizeable Muslim population. We have impressed upon them the need for maintaining social distancing and they have been convinced too.

“The clerics have said that they will ask members of the community to offer prayers and hold Iftar in their homes. There will be no congregation in the mosques,” Prasad said.

The district magistrate said that he had also met the common people on this issue and they told him that they will be requiring ice in the evenings during Ramzan.

“They also said that they would need fruits and dates during the month-long fasting. Wee are making arrangements for this and we will ensure doorstep delivery of fruits, dates and ice every day,” he said.

The officer said that the people had also asked for uninterrupted power supply during the morning when they observe ‘Sehri’ and during the evenings for ‘Iftar’. We have informed the concerned authorities and will ensure that power supply is not disrupted during this period.

The district magistrate, replying to a question, said, “No one has asked for mutton or chicken during the month of Ramzan. Maybe, they will need it for Eid and we hope that the lockdown will be lifted by them.”

