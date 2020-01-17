Bhagwat in Gorakhpur for RSS meetings

Gorakhpur, Jan 23 (IANS) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday reached Gorakhpur on a four-day visit. He will hold meetings with RSS workers from eastern Uttar Pradesh mainly, Goraksh, Kashi, Kanpur and Avadh Prants.

Bhagwat will also unfurl the Tricolour on Republic Day in this Uttar Pradesh town at the Saraswati Shishu Mandir in Subhash Nagar.

Senior RSS leader Dattatreya Hosabale will also address some session in the four-day meet.

A RSS functionary said that none of the sessions will be open for the media though Bhagwat may address a press conference later.

