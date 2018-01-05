Bhagwat, Shah meet in Ujjain, changes likely in state BJP

Ujjain, Jan 6 (IANS) Ujjain city of Madhya Pradesh, better known for its Mahakaleshwar temple, has turned into the centre of political activities these days, with both RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and BJP president Amit Shah present there.

While Bhagwat has been camping in Ujjain since December 30, Shah arrived in the city on Friday and soon after held a closed-door meeting with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief.

According to informed sources, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Shah and Bhagwat discussed the political situation in both state and at the national level in view of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly election due later this year and parliamentary polls next year.

They also hinted at some changes in the Madhya Pradesh unit of the party. It would be interesting to see whether the changes in state BJP is done in consultation with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan or the RSS has the final say, they added.

After the meeting, both Bhagwat and Shah, accompanied by Chouhan, visited the Shaiva Kala Sangam Exhibition in thye city.

–IANS

