Bhandarkar, Helen get Deenanath Mangeshkar Award

Mumbai, April 25 (IANS) National Award-winning filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, popular scriptwriter Salim Khan and yesteryears dancing diva Helen were honoured with the prestigious Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Award at a ceremony here.

Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Smruti Pratishthan, Pune, a charitable trust established and nurtured over the last 30 years by the Mangeshkar family, felicitated legends from the fields of music, drama, art and social work with the Deenanath Award and other awards on Wednesday, read a statement.

Directorate General of CRPF Vijay Kumar presided over the function and the awards were given away by Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat.

This year, the Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Award for music and art has been given to classical dancer Sucheta Bhide-Chapekar.

Salim, the father of superstar Salman Khan, was honoured with Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Lifetime Award. Bhandarkar got Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Special Award for his contribution to Indian cinema.

Helen was conferred with Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Special Award.

Vagvilasini Award went to Vasant Abaji Dahake; the Mohan Wagh Award to Bhadrakali Productions’ “Soyare Sakal” for Best Drama of the Year.

Anandmayee Puraskar was given to Pandit Suresh Talwalkar of Taalyogi Ashram.

Kumar will be honoured on behalf of the “Bharat ke Veer”, an NGO which works for India’s Bravehearts under the Home Ministry.

This time, the Deenanath Mangeshkar Pratishthan handed over a token of appreciation to honour the victims of the February 14 Pulwama terror attack. For the same cause, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar has donated Rs.1 crore in memory of her father Deenanath Mangeshkar.

–IANS

sug/mr