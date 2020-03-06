Bhanot honoured on being 1st Indian commentator on Oly Channel

Madrid, March 11 (IANS) Indian Sports Fan, the country’s largest sports fan platform, felicitated Raman Bhanot — a sports commentator, anchor and sportscaster — with a special memento on becoming the first Indian commentator for Olympic Channel Tokyo 2020 qualifiers event.

With a vast experience of over two decades, the ace sportscaster will be lending his voice for the Hindi belt along with in-studio LIVE shows slated to cover the quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals of the qualifying events.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhanot said, “It is an unparallelled honour to be India’s first sportscaster at the Olympic channel. Additional joy is being recognised by the sports fans in India”.

Meanwhile, ace boxer Amit Panghal, who recently booked his berth to Tokyo 2020, said, “Raman Bhanot has been a lucky charm for Indian contingent this time. His Hindi commentary is being loved by people back home in my village and is also reaching all Hindi speaking villages in India”.

In a career spanning over two decades, Bhanot has covered five Olympic Games, five Commonwealth Games and five Asian Games.

From anchoring Doordarshan’s flagship LIVE cricket match analysis, Fourth Umpire, Bhanot has also worked for Sony, Star Sports, Ten Sports and ESPN and has done commentary for IPL, Champions League, Pro Wrestling League. He has covered all Olympic sports since the time the coverage pattern began to take place.

–IANS

aak/bg