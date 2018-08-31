Bharat Bandh: Normal life hit in MP (Lead, correcting intro)

Bhopal, Sep 6 (IANS) Normal life was partially affected in several parts of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday as several organistations staged protests as part of a countrywide agitation against the SC/ST Amendment Act.

Shops and business establishments remained shut in several areas. Vechicular movement was also affected. Petrol pumps were also closed in the state capital and other areas. Security has been beefed up and 35 areas are put on high alert, police said.

The administration has imposed prohibitive orders under section 144 of Crpc in Chhatarpur, Shivpuri, Bhind, Ashoknagar, Guna, Gwalior and Katni, sources said.

Several organisations have given a call for a ‘Bharat Bandh’ against the amendement of Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The Gwalior-Chambal region had witnessed large-scale violence on April 2 during the Bharat Bandh called by scheduled caste groups in which four people were killed.

–IANS

