Bharat Bond ETF anchor investor quota subscribed 1.7 times

New Delhi, Dec 12 (IANS) For Bharat Bond exchange-traded fund, India’s first corporate bond ETF, anchor investor quota was subscribed 1.7 times on Thursday, said the Department of Investment and public Asset Management (DIPAM).

The Bharat Bond ETF, through which the government seeks to garner up to Rs 15,000 crore, opened for public subscription on Thursday. Investors can subscribe to the ETF with a minimum unit size of 1,000 and the issue would close on December 20.

“Through the ETF, Edelweiss Mutual Fund proposes to raise an initial amount of Rs 3,000 crore with a greenshoe option of Rs 2,000 crore in the 3-year maturity period (2023) and Rs 4,000 crore with a greenshoe option of Rs 6,000 crore in the 10-year maturity bucket (2030),” the fund house Edelweiss said in a release.

The anchor investors included private and public banks, private and public insurers as well as foreign portfolio investors.

Edelweiss AMC was given the mandate for the launch of the Bharat Bond ETF, which is also the country’s largest new fund offer (NFO).

The ETF’s expense ratio is the lowest in India and also the lowest for any debt fund in the world at 0.0005 per cent.

The ETF, which will invest only in AAA-rated bonds of CPSEs, will have the target maturity structures.

The 3-year maturity ETF will follow the Nifty Bharat Bond index April 2023 and the 10-year maturity, the Nifty Bharat Bond Index April 2030. The yield on both these bonds as on December 5 was 6.69 per cent and 7.58 per cent, respectively.

Bharat Bond Funds of Funds is also being launched for investors who don’t hold demat accounts.

