‘Bharat’ director excited to work with Tabu

Mumbai, May 22 (IANS) Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar says he is excited to work with actress Tabu on “Bharat”.

Zafar on Tuesday tweeted a photograph of Tabu, who was last seen on screen in “Golmaal Again”.

“Finally it is happening, so excited to work with you. Lots of love Tabu,” he said.

The film also stars Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Disha Patani. It will be the fifth time that Salman and Tabu will be seen working together. The two have previously worked in films like “Jai Ho”, “Biwi No.1”, “Hum Saath – Saath Hain” and “Jeet”.

This will be Zafar’s third outing with the “Dabangg” actor, with whom he has worked in blockbusters “Sultan” and “Tiger Zinda Hai”.

Priyanka will be teaming up with Salman on the big screen after a gap of 11 years, after their last appearance in “God Tussi Great Ho” in 2008.

“Bharat” is an official adaptation of a 2014 South Korean film “Ode To My Father”. It is produced by Atul Agnihotri’s Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series.

“Bharat” is slated for an Eid release in 2019.

